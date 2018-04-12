George Charamba Confirms CIO Officer Died During Military Intervention

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed allegations by former High Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo that a Central Intelligence Organisation officer was killed during the November military intervention.

Jonathan Moyo said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, are fully aware that Peter Munetsi, the District Intelligence Officer for Harare was killed “in their bloody coup.” However, in an interview with ZiFM Stereo Charamba said Munetsi whom he claims was diabetic died from the shock of being arrested. Said Charamba:

..there are no several people who die in a country and there are not known. We had one officer from the Central Intelligence Organisation who was arrested alongside a few others for standing in the way of an operation. That particular officer apparently was diabetic and because of the shock of that arrest, we lost him. It was a very sad incident that happened, and is my only to my mind which really could pass for a death which is indirectly linked to the operations that happened…

Source: Pindula