Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa appoints new Foreign Minister

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made key Cabinet appointments and re-assignments following the death of several ministers last month due to COVID-19.

Frederick Shava, until now Zimbabwe’ Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), is now the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister while Chikomba Central MP Felix Tapiwa Mhona is the new Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Mike Madiro will deputise Mhona while Kindness Paradza becomes the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, taking over from Energy Mutodi who was fired last year.

Chimanimani West MP Nokuthula Matsikenyere becomes the Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Aaron Mabhoyi-Ncube takes over as the Home Affairs as Deputy Minister.

Below is a statement by George Charamba, is the Press Secretary in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe announcing the appointments:

