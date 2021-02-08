‘Why add pain upon pain?’ – Ginimbi manager’s dad dies

SHALEEN Manhire-Nullens, also known as Ms Shally, has announced the death of her father who passed on aged 71.

Manhire said she is shattered by the death of her dad, coming as it does barely two months after she lost her boss and confidante Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, who died in a road accident early in December.

Ginimbi’s Rolls-Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before veering off the road, catching fire and exploding.

In a touching statement on social media, Ms Shally said her pain over the continued deaths of people she dearly loves is becoming unbearable.

“I lost someone extremely precious to me, My dad was a part of me he was my everything. 71 years old its classified as young when it comes to losing someone you loved unconditionally and with all your being.

“He made me who I am, started to train me when I was 14 so that I could face the world but I never wanted to face it without you Dad.

“I keep asking God questions why add pain upon pain, this life is slowly becoming unbearable?” she mourned.

Ms Shally and her dad

The cause of death of the father could not be immediately ascertained. – Zimbabwe Voice