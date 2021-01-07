Zimbabwe’s Captain Tinashe Machona saves US’s battered democracy

United States’s National Guard’s Captain Tinashe T. Machona, the District of Columbia National Guard spokesperson last night became the voice of the United States military in the country’s coup attempt by the out-going United States President’s supporters.

About 1,100 troops from the D.C. National Guard and 650 from Virginia were deployed in Washington on Wednesday night, a National Guard spokesman said Wednesday night.

“The entire D.C. National Guard has been mobilized and is prepared to support law enforcement officers in various locations in the city to protect property, allowing federal and local law enforcement officers to do law-enforcement missions,” Capt. Tinashe T. Machona, a spokesman for the D.C. Guard, said in a statement.

He said the D.C. Army and Air National Guard have a combined 2,700 troops.