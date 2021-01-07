Cash-in-transit heist: US$2.5 million cash stolen along Harare-Chinhoyi road

POLICE are investigating a cash-in-transit motor vehicle robbery involving four suspects who allegedly went away with US$2,5 million and $40 000.

The incident occurred at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye along the Harare-Chinhoyi road yesterday shortly after 2PM.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still sketchy.

In a statement posted on the ZRP Twitter account, police said they are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit motor vehicle robbery of US$2,5 million and ZWL $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6 January 2021 at 2PM. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest Police Station,” read the statement.

The incident comes two months after six armed robbers attacked two security guards delivering Zupco’s weekend cash collections to CBZ Eighth Avenue Branch in Bulawayo, got away with over $2,1 million, US$3 362 and R7 390.

Only $11 305 was recovered at a disused house at a plot in the Douglasdale area in Bulawayo where the getaway car, a Nissan Hardbody and trunks used by the security company to carry cash were recovered.

The robbers according to police, offered the $11 000 to a Bulawayo resident as they disposed of the trunks but the man refused the money.

The robbers intercepted the Fawcett Security cash-in transit- van as it was about to deliver the cash at the bank. – Chronicle