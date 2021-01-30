Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to UAE dies of Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jerry Ndlovu has died.

The former general manager of the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) and former director of airports and business development at Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe died at a private hospital in Harare.

Ambassador Ndlovu died of COVID-19 this Saturday, family and friends confirmed the development to The NewsHawks.

The publication posted on Twitter: Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Dr Jetro Ndlovu has died. Ndlovu died of Covid-19 this morning, family friends have confirmed.

Ambassador Ndlovu becomes the latest high-ranking Zimbabwean government official to succumb to the respiratory illness in 2021 following the deaths of cabinet ministers, Sibusiso Busi Moyo and Joel Biggie Matiza, as well as a minister for provincial affairs and devolution, Ellen Gwaradzimba.