Zimbabwe Records Trade Deficit For December 2020

Zimbabwe had a negative trade balance of US$39 million in December 2020, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has revealed.

In a statement on Friday, Zimstat said the total value of the country’s exports in December 2020 was US$488.3 million.

This was a 7.6% decrease from the value of total exports in November 2020, which was about US$528.4 million. Zimstat said: