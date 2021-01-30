Zimbabwe Records Trade Deficit For December 2020

Zimbabwe had a negative trade balance of US$39 million in December 2020, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has revealed.
In a statement on Friday, Zimstat said the total value of the country’s exports in December 2020 was US$488.3 million.
This was a 7.6% decrease from the value of total exports in November 2020, which was about US$528.4 million. Zimstat said:
During the same period, imports increased slightly by 3.4% to US$527.2 million from US$509.8 million in November 2020.
While a positive trade balance was maintained for the four months in a row, at the end of 2019, the trade balance for December 2020 was a deficit of US$39 million.