Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India and dies

A Zimbabwean student studying at a private university in Vadodara died after he jumped off a moving truck on National Highway-48 on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Blessing Muchangwara (23), the deceased and his friend Anishu Regi were going to the former’s rented house on Dabhoi Road near Kapurai Chowkdi.

Police said that the duo had taken lift from an unidentified truck driver on the highway to reach home from their friend’s house. As the truck crossed Kapurai bridge and the driver did not stop, Muchangwara jumped off the vehicle.

According to Regi, the truck driver did not stop even after that. He stopped only on reaching Tarsali bridge from where Regi walked back three kilometres to reach the spot where Muchangwara had jumped. According to police, Muchangwara had died by then as an unidentified vehicle had ran over him.

An offence of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered at Wadi police station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police officials said that both are students in Vadodara and are citizens of Zimbabwe. Muchangwara was from Mutare city while Regi is from the capital city of Harare.