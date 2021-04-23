Zimbabwean Airforce Helicopter Crashes Killing All Onboard

An army helicopter crashed in Ruwa this Friday. The chopper caught fire, only remains are seen in the video below. Details are still sketchy.

People who reportedly attended the scene say a Black Thunder helicopter crashed in Pioneer road near Mapfeni dam Goromomonzi and all who were aboard were burnt beyond recognition.

The flying bird dropped on top of a house and some of the occupants died when the house caught fire. Pioneer road is from James farm.

They add that it looks like there were four (4) people aboard, 3 males and one (1) female. The lady is the one who can be identified. The added:

Tasvika tine almost 7 fire extiguishecrs takakwanisa kuudzima tichibatsirwa nemalocals mabuckets emvura. Vose four vafa no survivor takwanisa kuona kamwana kadiki sucking age kakuvara zvakaipisisa. Helicopter dzava2 neine Red Cross sign. [We arrived with at least 7 fire extinguishers to quench the fire with the help of the local people who were using buckets to pour water. All four who were aboard died, no survovor. We only saw a very young kid who sustained serious injuries. There are two helicopters involved now with another one which has a Red Cross sign.]

See pictures below.

More: Pindula News