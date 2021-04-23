Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

W ales football manager ales football manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour as well as two allegations of assault on women.

The 47-year-old Manchester United legend is due in court next week to face the charges, brought following a six-month police investigation.

Giggs is accused of causing actual bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, PR worker Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in November.

He is also charged with assaulting a second woman, in her 20s, during the same incident on November 1 last year.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates court on Wednesday 28th April.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Giggs has been suspended as Wales manager since news of his assault arrest emerged.

In a statement while on bail, a representative said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”