Zimbabwe Condemns Fresh United States Sanctions Imposed on Mnangagwa, Allies

HARARE – Zimbabwe says all “illegal and vindictive” restrictive measures recently imposed by the United States on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife, Vice President Constantino Chiwengha, and others for alleged human rights violations and corruption should be removed unconditionally as they are hurting people.

At the same time, the USA insists that it will punish Zimbabweans who are violating the rights of citizens and engaged in corruption.

In a statement, Mnangagwa’s government said the USA should prove that Mnangagwa and his inner circle are engaging in heinous activities. The government dismissed as unthinkable the United States President’s move to remove part of the sanctions that were imposed on some Zanu PF officials for human rights violations while letting the Office of Foreign Assets Control tighten the restrictive measures on Mnangagwa and others.

“Orders passed by his predecessors since March 6, 2003, some 21 years later after these debilitating sanctions against our Nation, can never atone for, let alone write off, heinous crimes committed against Zimbabwe and her people through these illegal, blanket country; sanctions. Noteworthy, these arbitrary US coercive measures against Zimbabwe were condemned by the United Nations as illegal, vindictive, and unjustified under any pretext. Until now, the United States government remained obdurate and indifferent.

“Today Zimbabwe cannot be expected to thank or be grateful to President Biden and the US for announcing palliative measures towards finally rescinding illegality and outrage, even then at its own pace, perpetrated for more than two decades, and in flagrant violation of international law. Nothing short of some prompt, unconditional removal i n toto of those illegal coercive measures, including the infamous ZDERA, is acceptable to Zimbabwe and her long-abused innocent people.”

On the other hand, U.S Embassy Harare Charge de Affairs Lawrence Socha said his nation will continue to enforce the targeted sanctions as prescribed in the country’s statutes including the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act.

