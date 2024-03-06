Zambia calls on US. to immediately end all sanctions on Zimbabwe

Spread the love

LUSAKA – The Zambian government has called on the United States government to immediately remove all sanctions on the Zimbabwean government, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.

“Zambia stands firm in supporting efforts to alleviate the broader societal impacts affecting the region, the continent, and the globe as a whole.

Therefore, this latest decision is welcomed as a positive step among many others to follow.

To this end, Zambia calls on the United States of America and other countries to remove all sanctions against Zimbabwe, which will signal a crucial progression in the implementation of the shared ideals such as inclusive democratic governance: institutional reform and the promotion of stability, peace, and security.

The Zambian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with countries in the SADC”

The United States on Monday sanctioned Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, and other government officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on three entities and nine people, including Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and retired Brig. Gen. Walter Tapfumaneyi, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Mnangagwa is accused of protecting gold and diamond smugglers who operate in Zimbabwe, directing government officials to facilitate the sale of gold and diamonds in illicit markets, and taking bribes in exchange for his services, among other offenses.

President Joe Biden also signed an executive order that terminated Zimbabwe’s national emergency and revoked Zimbabwe-specific sanctions. Now, the administration is using a Trump-era executive order that implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act as its authority to issue the sanctions.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the changes to Zimbabwe’s sanctions regime “are intended to make clear what has always been true: our sanctions are not intended to target the people of Zimbabwe.”

“Today we are refocusing our sanctions on clear and specific targets: President Mnangagwa’s criminal network of government officials and businesspeople who are most responsible for corruption or human rights abuse against the people of Zimbabwe.”

