Zimbabwean ruling party calls on US to remove all sanctions on Zimbabwe

Spread the love

HARARE – Following the executive order announcement by the United States of America on the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, it was necessary to find out the real meaning thereof.

In this interview, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Department Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa highlights that if there is any form of sincerity by the American President Joe Biden, then all sanctions must be removed as keeping His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa on that list reflects the opposite.

Below is the whole interview.

“We want to start by hailing President Joe Biden for taking the decision to lift a good chunk of the executive orders that had been inhibiting Zimbabwe from fully participating in the global economy.

It was a courageous decision from his part. We get to remember that he was the original sponsor of the ZIDERA Act in 2002 when he was a member of the US Congress, him and Hillary Clinton. So he knows Zimbabwe well and for him now as a President of the US, the most powerful country in the world to have had the sincerity and the courage to actually revisit the issue of sanctions and to nullify or to remove a bunch of the Executive orders, it is a positive thing.

As Zimbabweans who have suffered for so long, we really welcome that decision on the part of the US President.

It is coming almost two decades of continuous executive orders against Zimbabwe by US Presidents. It was almost a yearly routine that come February, come March, those sanctions will be renewed or will be increased or aggravated. So, to have them this time in 2024 being removed, it is a very positive thing.

I also want to add that as ZANU PF, we have always worked under the Mantra of our President, who would want to be enemy to none and friend to all. So it looks like the message is getting through.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...