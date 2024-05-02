Suspected measles, mumps kill 35 Hurungwe children in one month – Government

Spread the love

HARARE – At least 35 children born to parents who are members of the apostolic sect have died from suspected mumps and measles inside a single month in Mashonaland West province’s Hurungwe district, a government spokesperson has said.

Last year, Harare recorded cases of mumps (mahumunya/amatitiyane), a contagious viral infection which leads to painful swelling of parotid salivary glands in the face, have been recorded in the capital, raising fears of an outbreak.

It is frequently reported in children aged 5-9 years of age, although both adolescents and adults may be affected.

Posting on X, information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said the Civil Protection Department was seized with the matter which happened in Hurungwe Rural District Council.

“The CPU is seized with the death of 35 children who have died in a space of a month from suspected measles and mumps.

“The children are from one of the apostolic religious sects. The tragic deaths came to light when a member of the church brought four of his children to Karoi Hospital with two showing signs of measles and the other 2 having mumps.

“The affected wards and villages are Ward 4, 22 and Nyama village 5 of Hurungwe Rural District Council.

“Some of the children who have died were recorded from the following families; Nduna household 7 children, Magara 5 children, Matashu 2 children, Chikonamombe 2 children, Kaitano 2 children.

“A CPU Team has been dispatched to the shrine to engage the leadership,” posted Mangwana.

Members of the apostolic sect do not believe in clinical methods of treatment but on performing some religious rituals on the sick. – ZimLine

