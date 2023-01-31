Zimbabwe, Belarus, sign deals during Lukashenko’s visit to Harare

HARARE, (BelTA) – Belarus and Zimbabwe have signed a package of documents during the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe, BelTA has learned.

The heads of state attended the ceremony to sign the agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, on the establishment of a joint standing commission for cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of documents on education was concluded between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

An intergovernmental agreement on double taxation avoidance and prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and property was signed.

Another agreement that was signed was the agreement on the establishment of sister city relations between Minsk and Harare.

Aftrade DMSS and the government of Zimbabwe signed contracts for the supply of Belarusian tractors and grain harvesting equipment, as well as Belarus-made equipment for the construction and upgrade of grain storage complexes.

A memorandum of understanding was signed for supplies of Belarus-made machinery and equipment for the timber industry of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“Today we have signed an agreement to set up a Belarus-Zimbabwe standing commission on cooperation, as well as a number of other bilateral agreements and memorandums. There are already about 20 of them. The potential of our cooperation is huge. And I am sure that regular direct contacts at various levels will allow making the most of this potential. We have additionally agreed that we will put together separate groups of specialists to deal with agriculture and defense,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“If Zimbabwe is interested in creating joint ventures in Zimbabwe and Belarus, we are ready for it. Together with your specialists, we will process raw materials from Zimbabwe at enterprises in Belarus and share the profit. We would also welcome Zimbabwean capital in the capital of our enterprises,” the Belarusian leader said. “The president and I did not rule out barter schemes, either. A special group of experts will compile the appropriate list of goods,” the president added.

A reminder, a bilateral business forum was held in Harare the day before. It resulted in a number of agreements.

