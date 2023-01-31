Nakamba heading to Luton Town

LONDON, UK -Luton Town’s latest rumour on transfer deadline day has seen Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba linked with a love move to Kenilworth Road ahead of this evening’s 11pm cut-off point.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean international, who has won 26 caps for his country, started out with French side Nancy, before going to Vitesse Arnhem in July 2014.

A £4m transfer to Club Brugge followed in July 2017, as he then headed to England to join Aston Villa in August 2019, for a fee of £11m.

He still has 18 months left on his contract with Aston Villa and after his loan spell he will be looking to make a permanent transfer elsewhere.

The 29 year old has not featured in a single Premier League match this season and last appeared for the team on the last day of the 2021-22 campaign when Villa squandered a 2-0 leave to lose 3-2 to Manchester City.

He helped the team survive relegation in the 2019-20 season and was reported to have attracted the interest of Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle.

Nakamba would probably relish a chance to fight for a Premier League place with Luton, who have been doing will in the second tier.They currently sit seventh on the table, one place below the play-off spot even though they have the same number of points with Norwich who are above them.