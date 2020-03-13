ZANU(PF) and MDC have destroyed our country

A Zimbabwe Communist Party official Ngqabutho Mabhena has posted on Facebook indicating that the ruling Zanu PF and the opposition MDC have destroyed the country.

His post states that the Zimbabwean constitution provides for 2 tier government system, that is National and Local government.

“A party that controls local government collects revenue from residents, has its own budget, allocates residential and business stands (at a fee), is responsible for local clinics, stadiums, water, etc. This is why parties contest to control councils in major cities,” reads his post.

“A party that controls a City Council (has Mayor ) is in charge of that City Council. In other words, it is responsible for local government. So when we say MDC and ZANU (PF) have destroyed our country, we say so because MDC is responsible for destroying our cities and towns while ZANU (PF) is responsible for destroying our country at national level.”

This come in the wake of MDC reportedly rocked by conflict in Bulawayo following the councillors’ move to support the renewal of town Clerk Christopher Dube’s contract.

The party is arguing that he councillors were not supposed to do that considering the fact that Dube was stifling their policy implementation.