Zanu PF to launch election campaign in Chipinge today

THE ruling Zanu PF party in Zimbabwe is set to officially launch its 2023 election campaign in Chipinge, the birthplace of Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, one of the party’s founding fathers.

Chipinge holds historical significance as a passage for liberation struggle fighters and is currently involved in various development projects.

The launch aligns with President Mnangagwa’s policy of decentralization and inclusivity, aiming to ensure that no one and no place is left behind. The President emphasized that party activities should be where the people are.

According to Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, all preparations are in order for the campaign launch. He expressed confidence in the success of the event, citing the enthusiasm and excitement among the party members.

The province of Manicaland, where Chipinge is located, has completed 90 percent of the preparations. The provincial chairman, Tawanda Mukodza, stated that adequate facilities have been put in place to accommodate a large crowd.

The campaign launch is expected to draw at least 30,000 party members from Chipinge District. It is seen as a crucial step towards building the foundation for the party’s electoral victory on August 23.

Zanu PF officials visited the venue to assess the preparations, including the stage, tents, seating, parking space, PA system, internet connectivity, and mobile toilets, which were already in place.

Party members and the local community are eagerly anticipating the event, considering it a rare opportunity to see and hear President Mnangagwa speak. They have been actively mobilizing support and are committed to securing five million votes for the President.

The campaign launch is seen as a demonstration of Zanu PF’s order, discipline, and clarity of purpose compared to the opposition parties, which are believed to lack such attributes. The ruling party is confident in its direction and aims to achieve a landslide electoral victory.

The event will be attended by senior party officials, including members of the Politburo, Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly, as well as provincial members and both winning and losing candidates.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...