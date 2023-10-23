Zanu-PF says it will not have talks with disjointed CCC

The ruling Zanu-PF party has expressed its unwillingness to engage in a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) until the opposition party resolves its internal issues, as stated by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.

Mohadi made this statement while addressing a large gathering of party supporters in the Gutu West constituency. He was seeking support for Zanu-PF’s candidate, John Paradza, ahead of a by-election scheduled for November 11.

According to Mohadi, the CCC is currently in disarray, while Zanu-PF is a stable party with a clear vision. He emphasized that there will be no Government of National Unity with the CCC because they cannot collaborate with a party that is internally divided.

Zanu-PF is focused on its own projects and does not intend to form a unity government with the CCC, as they believe they are capable of achieving their goals independently.

Mohadi also highlighted the fairness of their recent elections, contrasting them with alleged irregularities he claimed were seen in the CCC’s conduct.

The Vice-President mentioned that the history of entering a GNU with opposition parties would not be repeated. Zanu-PF was compelled to participate in a GNU in 2009 after the disputed 2008 elections. The late leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai, became the prime minister during the 2009-2013 GNU, alongside former President Robert Mugabe.

Despite the unity government, Zanu-PF retained key positions in various ministries.

During Mohadi’s speech in Gutu West, his collapse took precedence over his remarks. He was quickly taken to an undisclosed location, with party officials attributing his condition to diabetes.

Source – newsday

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...