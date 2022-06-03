Zanu PF savages British lawmaker

THE ruling Zanu-PF has castigated a vocal United Kingdom lawmaker Jonathan Oates (Lord Oates), a British Liberal Democrat politician and member of the House of Lords, accusing him of being undemocratic and hobnobbing with the Zimbabwean opposition in pursuit of a regime change agenda.

Oates has been one of the many UK lawmakers who have consistently criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, accusing the government of violating human rights and failing to observe the rule of law.

The UK lawmaker has also accused the government of targeting the opposition through arbitrary arrests while shrinking the democratic space but his position has angered the ruling Zanu-PF which described him on Wednesday as undemocratic.

“He is not democratically elected himself. He is a Lord by heredity,” Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said.

“The opposition likes those people who are deviants in society. Why choose those friends? Spare us the Lord Oates of this world who are not democratic themselves,” Mutsvangwa added.

Oates recently told the Zimbabwean government to respect and uphold the country’s constitution or else it remains a subject of international scrutiny.