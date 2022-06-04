Zanu PF in-fighting widens divisions

HARARE – The beleaguered Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu-PF has confirmed growing fissures within the party ahead of the December elective congress while warning those using money in their plot to challenge the party leader that they will be dealt with.

Party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa says Emmerson Mnangagwa is the party’s sole candidate for the 2023 elections while warning any plotters that they will not succeed to topple the strongman.

According to an online publication, some party members say there was an agreement between Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga following the November 2017 military coup that the Zanu leader will serve only one term before handing over power to his deputy who played a crucial role in his rise to power. Mutsvangwa’s political warnings confirm that there is disharmony in the cockpit.

“He (Mnangagwa) is allowed two terms according to the constitution and the ruling party has endorsed him as sole candidate (ahead of the 2023 elections),” Mutsvangwa said.

“Zanu-PF is united behind him and organs of the party have endorsed him. The Women’s League conference is around the corner and will also likely endorse him.”

Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa deserved a second term as he has managed to win the hearts of investors, particularly during his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum that the Zanu-PF spokesperson described as “the United Nations of business”.

“Investors want certainty and he had this to offer in Davos,” Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa accused speculators of working to effect regime change in Zimbabwe, but he immediately warned that their scheming will flop.

“Speculators are thinking they can succeed where the opposition failed, where the trade unions failed. The President has weathered the storm. The economy is good and why only the currency?”

“We are winning that war. We won back our land and every war we have won, now we are left with the currency war,” he said.