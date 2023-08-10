‘Zanu PF has already won elections’ – Monica

MUTARE-The Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) has said God has blessed Zanu PF to rule, and the forthcoming elections are a mere formality.

ZIICC Secretary General Thabani Dube said this during a provincial peace prayer session in Mutare yesterday.

He said his organisation is privileged to work with Zanu PF. He promised that their congregants would vote for the ruling party.

“You were given to us by President Mnangagwa and it is prudent that we work together. You should use us especially now as we are approaching elections. In the past, it was thought that indigenous churches belonged to the opposition. Today we attest that we belong to Zanu PF. We have also changed slogans to show our solidarity with the ruling party.

As August 23 beckons, you have already won this election resoundingly in the spiritual realm. What we now await is for this prophecy to be fulfilled in the physical realm,” he said.

Zanu PF national Women’s League Secretary for Administration and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa was the guest of honour.

Provincial leaders of indigenous churches in Manicaland province, such as the ZCC, Family of God International, AAFIZ, Jerusarema Apostolic church, Chitenderano Apostolic church, Dombo RaMwari, Ruponeso Apostolic church, Leading Light Ministries, ZAOG Forward In Faith, St. Agnes Anglican Church, True Holy Spirit church, Jekinesheni, Zviratidzo Zvevapositori and Kupenya kwaVatumwa church attended the session.

Mutsvangwa praised Indigenous churches for recognising that her party was ordained to rule forever.

She highlighted that plans to allocate Indigenous churches’ land are in motion but would be released should they vote for Zanu PF.

“We are appealing for your wisdom to spread to other churches as well. We know your churches need land. This appeal has even reached the Minister of Public Works and National Housing. I want to be honest with you when your plea hits a brick wall. You appoint leaders that lack the gift of leading people. We need a person who has the gift of ruling a country and this person is President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” she said. – Masvingo Mirror

