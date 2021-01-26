Zanu PF accuse Biti of working with assasin doctors targeting Zanu PF officials

HARARE – Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi has backed a now withdrawn claim by government spokesman Nick Mangwana that doctors were responsible for purposely killing several ruling party bigwigs who succumbed to Covid-19 last week – even as Mangwana issued an apology.

After taking flak from doctors and civil society groups, Mangwana walked back his remarks on Monday saying, “I withdraw [it] and apologise for any offense caused. I just hope we can move and not be distracted from work at hand.”

Still, Mugwadi would not let the bogus conspiracy theory die down.

He took to social media to call for an “investigation” and accused opposition MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti of colluding with medical personnel to target Zanu-PF politicians seeking treatment in hospitals while sabotaging the country’s healthcare delivery system.

“I stand with Cde Nick Mangwana and Advocate Tabani Mpofu (Zanu-PF lawyer). The deaths should be probed. Probing of deaths is a process to give families and the nation confidence in our health system,” Mugwadi tweeted.

“The sentiments coming from known opposition ranks like Tendai Biti who rejoice in the deaths of national cadres yet it is known factually that there have been numerous conspiracy games between them and doctors on strikes and stay-aways to releasing statements of fake abductions makes a strong case that can only be settled through a probe.”

