Mnangagwa to preside over Heroes Acre triple burial

The late Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General (Retired) Paradzai Zimondi who were declared national heroes will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

Minister Matiza (60), who was also the Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland East, and Maj-Gen Zimondi (74) both died on Friday from Covid-19 while SB Moyo died on 20 January 2021.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana announced the burial arrangement on Twitter. However, he did not reveal the presiding officer for the triple burial. President Mnangagwa recently officiated at the double burial of Zanu-PF heroes.

Only invited relatives and those officials who attended the last double funerals are expected to attend.