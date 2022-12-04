Witchcraft scare as woman takes mid-night bath outside house

A woman from Bulawayo’s Gwabalanda suburb is living in fear of her co-tenant’s relative who performs ritual-like acts whenever she visits them at their house.

Rejoice Sibanda claimed whenever Shaimane Mambano visits her co-tenant at their rented home she would wake up in the middle of the night and bathe close to her bedroom window.

Watching her naked has left her with more questions than answers and to make matters worse, Sibanda’s grandchildren would also be witnessing the bizarre spectacle.

Sibanda believes Mambano would be performing rituals and she has tried to engage her so that she stops her bizarre behaviour but to no avail.

She said whenever she confronted her she shouts at her while branding her a witch.

As a result of that she engaged Western Commonage civil court to intervene in her case.

“I am applying for a protection order against Shaimane Mambano who is my co-tenant’s friend. She does strange things and I suspect she is involved in Satanism. She wakes up in the middle of the night and bathes outside the house just next to my window.

“At times when I am not around she messes up the toilet and instructs my grandchildren to clean it. I have tried to engage her and instead of co-operating, she hurls insults at me and threatens to beat me up,” her affidavit reads in part.

Mambano did not attend the court session to defend her strange actions.

The presiding magistrate Prince Jeconia Ncube granted the protection order in Sibanda’s favour.

Mambano was barred from verbally abusing and threatening Sibanda and from bathing outside the house.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...