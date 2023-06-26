HARARE – Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz), an organization affiliated with the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in Zimbabwe.

Led by retired Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi, who is a co-deputy director-general of the CIO, Faz has allegedly taken control of electoral processes in the country, including the recent voter inspection process.

According to the local media, Faz has been involved in collecting voter information, conducting door-to-door campaigns, organizing community events, and monitoring various stages of the electoral process.

The organization is said to have received significant resources, including funding and vehicles, to carry out its activities in preparation for upcoming elections. Faz’s primary objective, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), is reported to be ensuring the retention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in power.

Faz has publicly claimed to be an affiliate member of the ruling Zanu PF party, expressing support for Mnangagwa’s government. However, both Faz and Zec have denied any direct association between them.

The article also highlights some of the campaign strategies outlined in a manual attributed to Faz, which include door-to-door voter contact, maintaining regular communication with registered voters, distributing campaign literature, providing voter education, and engaging with community leaders and influencers.

The manual emphasizes the goal of expanding the campaign’s reach and increasing registered voters who attribute their achievement to President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

It’s important to note that the information provided in the article is based on sources and claims made by the publication. As an AI language model, I don’t have access to real-time news updates or the ability to verify the accuracy of specific claims or events.

