High-flying Zimbabwe crash USA to maintain perfect record

Zimbabwe’s cricket team maintained their unbeaten record in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers with a resounding victory over the USA in their final Group A match.

Stand-in captain Sean Williams played a remarkable innings, scoring 174 runs off just 101 deliveries, leading Zimbabwe to their highest-ever ODI total of 406 for six in 50 overs. This surpassed their previous highest total of 351 against Kenya in 2001 and also became the highest total ever recorded at Harare Sports Club.

In response, the USA team struggled to mount a challenge as Zimbabwe displayed excellent bowling skills, dismissing them for just 104 runs in 25.1 overs. This comprehensive victory by a margin of 304 runs is the second-largest win by runs in men’s ODIs.

With this win, Zimbabwe, who had already secured qualification for the next stage of the qualifiers prior to this match, maintained their perfect record in the tournament. They currently sit atop Group A with eight points and will enter the Super Six stage with high confidence. Their next match will be against Oman at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

