CCC faction files an appeal against rival faction

HARARE – An opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction has filed an appeal at the Electoral Court regarding the acceptance of parliamentary and local authority election candidates who were not on the party’s list.

The appeal comes after it was revealed by the rival faction that alleges a shadowy organization called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (Faz), allegedly coordinated by CIO deputy director-general Douglas Tapfumaneyi, influenced the filing of double and triple candidates to undermine the opposition.

The CCC’s investigation suggests that Faz, which is allegedly run by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), has taken control of electoral processes to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the upcoming polls. The fraudulent filing of nomination papers affected several constituencies and wards in Harare, Bulawayo, Kariba, and Marondera.

In its appeal, the CCC argues that the presiding officer erred in declaring candidates as duly nominated on behalf of the party when their names were not put forward by the CCC. The party also alleges that the signatures appearing on the nomination papers of the candidates were forged and did not match the specimen signatures provided to the first respondent, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The CCC has cited ZEC as the first respondent in the case and is seeking the setting aside of the declaration that the candidates were duly nominated on behalf of the party. The party is also requesting that the costs be borne by the party that resists the appeal, and at a higher scale of legal practitioner and own client.

Similar actions are being taken in other provinces such as Bulawayo, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland West. The CCC has raised concerns about the forgery of the party’s logo and signatures by a state-driven sting operation, leading to the illegal filing of nomination papers for unapproved candidates. The party intends to explore legal remedies to resolve the matter and has expressed urgency in addressing the issue.

According to an investigation by media reports, Faz, with the assistance of CIO handlers, has collected vital voters’ details down to the household level. The organization is said to control Zanu PF structures and aims to manipulate the electoral process by influencing voter registration and voter intimidation. Faz volunteers are tasked with maintaining contact with registered voters, administering voter education, assisting individuals to acquire national registration documents, and registering to vote.

The information collected by Faz includes names, addresses, identity numbers, and voter registration details at the polling station level. It is used to predict potential outcomes and guide campaign strategies for Zanu PF.

Overall, the CCC’s appeal highlights concerns of electoral malpractice and interference in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes, which could have significant implications for the upcoming elections.

