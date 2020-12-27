Video: Mwonzora Suspended From MDC-T

The interim Secretary of the opposition MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora has been suspended from the party by the interim party president, Thokozani Khupe, following the chaos that rocked the party’s extraordinary congress held at the Harare International Conference Centre this Sunday.

Morgen Komichi and Khupe left the HIIC in paraffin speed as they were being attacked by individuals allegedly aligned to Mwonzora. Senator Mwonzora says he cannot be dismissed from the party by a fellow candidate.

The congress was meant to elect the party’s substantive heir to the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Watch the video below for more.