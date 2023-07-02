Video: Robert Mugabe Jnr opens up about his private life

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Jnr opens up about his life in this gripping interview.

Mugabe Jr. is a Zimbabwean basketball player, fashion label owner, political campaigner, and the son of Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe.

Born to Zimbabwe president Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

He studied in the United Arab Emirates.

At the age of 25, Mugabe played for the Zimbabwe men’s national basketball team. He was previously part of the nation’s under-18 team.

Robert Mugabe, with his brother Chatunga, launched the xGx clothing label in Johannesburg, in December 2017. The brothers had previously launched Trip Life music-entertainment company. Mugabe is also a brand ambassador for SVG fashion brand.

In 2022, Mugabe was a member of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political campaign team. He is a member of Zanu-PF political party.

In May 2022, Mugabe was admitted to a Singapore hospital after a lung collapse from pneumothorax. In September the same year, he was injured after crashing his Range Rover vehicle in the Eastern Highlands. In February 2023, Mugabe was arrested, facing allegations of property damage and assault of a police officer. The prosecution was paused soon after a court appearance in Harare.

Mugabe is noted for his lavish lifestyle. At times, he has lived in South Africa.

Source – youtube