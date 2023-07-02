Mnangagwa turn on the business again

HARARE – Zimbabwe reflects challenging realities faced by many Zimbabweans due to the country’s economic and political issues.

The country has been grappling with hyperinflation and economic instability for several years, leading to a scarcity of basic food commodities and skyrocketing prices.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s response to the situation, as reported in your statement, appears to involve blaming businesses for creating artificial shortages and threatening to take action against those found hoarding goods. Such measures, however, may not address the underlying causes of the crisis.

The lifting of restrictions on the importation of basic commodities in May was an attempt to alleviate the situation, but it seems that prices have continued to rise regardless. The high annual inflation rate, which surpassed 175% in June, has contributed to the worsening affordability of food for many Zimbabweans.

The depreciation of the local currency, among other factors, has fueled the high food inflation rates, making it increasingly difficult for people to afford basic necessities. This situation exacerbates food insecurity and negatively impacts the overall well-being of the population.

The economic challenges faced by Zimbabwe are complex and have deep-rooted causes, including structural issues, mismanagement, and political instability. Addressing these underlying factors will be crucial to achieving long-term stability and improving the availability and affordability of basic food commodities for the Zimbabwean people.

