Video: Mai Moana reveals new juicy details about how she conceived Moana

Mai Moana reveals new juicy details about how she conceived Moana in her recent interview: Video. Yolanda explains how Amuli who worked at a bakery would use creme doughnuts and meat pies to make her get close to him.

Moana’s mother has finally found the strength and courage to share her side of the story of how 35 yr old Ishmael Amuli raped her and got her pregnant when she was only 14 yrs old.

Yolanda explains that she never loved Ishmael and was forced to stay with him by her father. She also denies allegations that sheleft Moanawhile she was only 8 months old. Watch the video below.