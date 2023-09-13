UZA slams Mnangagwa’s cabinet picks as “nepotistic” and “unrepresentative”, demands its disbandment

THE United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa missed an opportunity to refocus the government towards sustainable development in his recent cabinet appointment.

In a statement on Wednesday, UZA said that the new cabinet fails to meet the expectations of many Zimbabweans who are suffering from a collapsing economy and a moribund local currency.

“Prices of basic commodities have been on an upward trend, pushing many Zimbabweans, especially the underprivileged into abject poverty,” the statement said. “UZA had hoped that President Mnangagwa’s cabinet would show, at least, his concern and efforts to turn around the economy and the fortunes of the people of Zimbabwe, especially young people who bear the brunt of rising unemployment.”

UZA said that the newly appointed cabinet fell short in a number of respects, including

the appointment of President Mnangagwa’s son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the Deputy Finance Minister, and his nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

UZA said that this is a “brazen display of nepotism” and “should never be condoned in a democratic Zimbabwe.”

The opposition party also slammed Mnangagwa for appointing a cabinet that is largely made up of the same people who have been in government for many years and who are responsible for the current economic crisis.

“More than one-third of President Mnangagwa’s cabinet ministers are over 60 years old and most of them have been in cabinet for the better part of their political lives. While UZA respects the cadres who sacrificed their lives for an independent Zimbabwe, we do not believe that 43 years after independence the country should remain in war mode. It’s time for new blood,” said UZA.

In addition, UZA sais the appointment of 26 cabinet ministers and 10 provincial ministers in a country already burdened with economic malaise proves that either President Mnangagwa is out of touch with reality or has no regard for the voice of the people.

They added that gender regression in President Mnangagwa’s cabinet appears to disregard the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which targets the integration of gender mainstreaming across all sectors building on the government’s commitment towards the National Gender Policy, Gender Equality and Gender Responsive Budgeting Strategy.

“President Mnangagwa’s cabinet ministers include only 6 women and 20 men. This contradicts past government pronouncements and stakeholder efforts to achieve gender balance in the governance of Zimbabwe.” – Cite

