State drops attempted murder charges against opposition Sunningdale MP

THE State has been forced to drop attempted murder and other charges against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Sunningdale, Maureen Kademaunga after failing to get evidence linking her to the crime.

Kademaunga was arrested together with CCC Ward 10 Councillor Clayd Mashozhera (49), and Daudi Jessub (40).

Her lawyer, Harrison Nkomo confirmed her release.

“We have been here since morning and the prosecutor general has looked at the papers and has come to a conclusion that there is an iota of evidence against Maureen Kademaunga for alleged crime, to that end she has been released,” said his lawyer Harrison Nkomo who was addressing the media following his client’s release.

Mashozhera and Jessub are expected to be formally placed on remand in court this afternoon.

In a Tuesday statement, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the trio’s arrest is in connection with an incident where three complainants were attacked near Metro-Peech in Harare on polling day, August 23.

A Toyota Spacio Vehicle was set on fire during the incident. The suspects allegedly used vehicles, including one belonging to Kademaunga, to block and assault the complainants.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Sunningdale Constituency Member of Parliament, Maureen Kademaunga (38), Councillor Ward 10 Clayd Mashozhera (49) and Daudi Jessub (40) have been arrested in connection with attempted murder and malicious damage to property allegations.

“The suspects are implicated in the attack on three complainants which occurred at the corner of Boshoff Drive and Seke Road near Metro-Peech, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

“A Toyota Spacio vehicle registration number ADH 1690 was burnt to ashes during the attack. The suspects were allegedly using a Toyota Mark X vehicle which belongs to Maureen Kademaunga, a Silver Honda Fit and another vehicle which is yet to be identified, when they blocked the complainants and attacked them,” said Nyathi. – Newzim

