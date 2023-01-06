Two die after eating mangoes

TWO Nyanga children died, while their mother and two siblings were left battling for their lives after consuming mangoes from a tree near their homestead.

The two children from Aripao Village under Chief Katerere’s area of Nyanga were in the company of their mother when they ate the fresh mangoes.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident, saying Leanna Chiringa (two) and Leana Chiringa (five) were pronounced dead upon arrival at Regina Coeli Mission Hospital last week on Tuesday.

“The children were in the company of their mother, Ms Leanette Chipatarongo (28) and their two juvenile siblings when they all ate mangoes from a nearby mango tree. All five fell sick and suffered the same symptoms shortly after eating the mangoes. They started vomiting and passing watery stools.

“They were rushed to Regina Coeli Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies were rushed to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem,” said Insp Muzondo.

Ms Chipatarongo and her two other children were treated at the same hospital, but the cause of the deaths of the two children has not yet been ascertained. – Manica Post

