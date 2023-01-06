Parents feel ‘back to school’ squeeze

LONG queues and crowded shops characterised segments of Manicaland as parents made a last-minute dash to buy school uniforms, stationery and other learning materials for learners ahead of the 2023 first term opening next week.

Schools open for the event-filled first term on Monday, with parents — whose children are taking examinations this year — fretting over the possibility of US dollar-indexed exam fees as all schools in the province have adopted the currency.

The Manica Post met parents in Mutare, Rusape and Chipinge complaining about the upward spiral of prices, especially on Early Child Development (ECD), Grade One and Form One learning requirements.

Vendors were cashing in on soaring demand to buy the products in bulk and resell them on the streets.

This comes against the backdrop of steep fees for these learners by schools.

Some parents are still in a quandary, having not secured ECD and Form One places for their children.

Most boarding schools in Manicaland are accused of coercing parents to buy uniforms from them as part of fundraising.

In some cases, the quality of the uniforms is poor and they are being sold at a profit.

Consumers, at law, should buy from a supplier of their choice; a right that schools are infringing by lumping the cost of uniforms as part of the school fees.

A parent is forced to pay fees, plus uniforms as a condition to secure a place before inking a contract with the particular school.

That the boarding schools are getting away with it has enticed some mega-days schools to follow suit and instruct parents to buy uniforms from particular suppliers demanding US dollars.

This has left parents with no room to bargain as they dash to beat the orientation scheduled for yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday) at most schools.

Though most retailers maintained a three-tier pricing regime — cash, electronic and US dollars — an ECD uniform pegged at US$15, has its price doubled in either forms of payment in local currency.

This has forced many to stampede for the scarce foreign currency on the black market.

Some boarding schools have also more than doubled their fees.

Day schools have followed suit, citing the high cost of consumables to run efficient education systems.

This compelled the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), mandated to protect consumers from unconscionable, unreasonable, unjust or otherwise improper trade practices as well as deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct, among others, to raise a red flag.

Manicaland provincial consumer protection officer, Mr Barnabas Masamvu said Section 19 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) clearly outlaws such practice.

It reads: “No supplier, as a condition of offering to supply any goods or services, or as a condition of entering into an agreement or transaction, shall require that a consumer — (a) purchases any other particular goods or services from that supplier; or (b) enters into an additional agreement or transaction with the same supplier or a designated third party; or (c) agrees to purchase any particular goods or services from a designated third party, unless the supplier — (i) can show that the convenience to the consumer in having those goods or services bundled outweighs the limitation of the consumer’s right to choice; or (ii) can show that the bundling of those goods or services results in economic benefit for consumers; or (iii) offers bundled goods or services separately and at individual prices”.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba said parents should be allowed to choose where to buy uniforms for their children from.