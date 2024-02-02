Tshabangu’s legal team continues winning streak

Spread the love

The High Court in Harare has this afternoon granted CCC and its Interim Secretary General – Sengezo Tshabangu – leave to execute pending an appeal ex-CCC recallees in the Supreme Court in case Number SC44/24; the court’s judgment in case number HCH 197/24, which expunged the names of three recalled former CCC MPs – who include Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziva – and 20 recalled former CCC Councillors from the ballot papers for tomorrow’s by-elections.

A copy of the order, its transcript is reproduced below for ease of reading:

“WHEREUPON, after reading documents filed of record

IT IS ORDERED THAT:

1. The application be and is hereby granted.

2. The applicants be and are hereby granted leave to execute this court’s judgment in case

no HCH 197/24 pending the appeal in case no SC44/24.

3. Each party shall bear its costs.

BY THE JUDGE

REGISTRAR”

