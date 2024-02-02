Ex-Binga MP resigns from CCC

Spread the love

Recalled Binga North Member of Parliament (MP) Prince Dubeko Sibanda, has resigned from the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Sibanda wrote, “Since Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s disassociation with the Citizens Coalition for Change party through a letter dated 24′ January 2024, I have resisted the urge to immediately follow suite in the vain hope that we can salvage the infrastructure of the party for the purposes of hedging our deployees, most of whom are cadres of great integrity, against the shocks that would emanate from his departure. My latest attempt in this vain was to initiate the formation of a steering committee to run the affairs of the party which was successfully consummated through the Citizens National Assembly meeting of the 30′ January 2024.

“However, the events preceding the meeting and those that immediately followed it, have left me with no doubt, as correctly observed by Advocate Nelson Chamisa, that the Citizens Coalition for Change party has become infiltrated and contaminated beyond redemption. The party, in its current form and nature, no longer has the capacity to carry the hopes of the majority or to be salvaged for it to once again be the vehicle with which the hopes of the majority can be achieved.

“All those claiming leadership or intent to lead the party are no longer driven and motivated by the struggle of the majority. They are mere political middlemen and brokers angling to curry favor with the regime in exchange for trinkets and the funds from the Political Parties Finance Act. The agenda of the majority of suffering Zimbabweans has long been lost to them.

“It has become evident that whoever is going to access the funds of the political party will do so with the blessing and approval of the regime. Such blessing and approval do not come at a cheap price. The price is to compromise the people’s struggle and be a pliant opposition to the regime.

“It has never been my mission to be a member of an opposition party that is pliant to ZANU PF or to be incorporated in the plunder of the country’s resources. In such an instance, you cease to be a fighter for the voiceless majority who are suffocating under the bad governance of ZANU PF I will never compromise the struggle.

“Regrettably, and with a heavy heart, I have to announce my total disassociation with and disengagement from a party that we worked so hard to build In that organization, I leave colleagues who are genuine and credible cadres of the struggle, most of whom I worked with. It is unfortunate that they have been put in an invidious position in which they have to choose between their conscious loyalty to the struggle for all and the need to meet their immediate physical needs The majority of them are innocent victims of the political situation.

“I pray that they get the strength in the face of the pressure they face. Fortunately for me, I was assisted by the regime and its proxies in our former party not to face the same predicament.

“Meanwhile, my disassociation with the CCC, in all its nature and form, and in all its organs, does not imply my retirement from politics I joined politics primarily to push the agenda of the marginalized, the weak, the downtrodden and the excluded. The mission has not been accomplished.

“I will continue to engage with the communities and other stakeholders to keep the base solid as we await the direction that Advocate Nelson Chamisa promised the nation.”

Sibanda reacted to the recall by the party’s ‘Interim Secretary General’ Sengenzo Tshabangu through rallying his supporters, urging them to locate Tshabangu in public places and confront him, promising to provide Tshabangu’s house number.

