Tshabangu issues apology to former Masvingo mayor over sexist remarks

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Tshabangu has apologised to former Masvingo mayor Shantel Chiwara after he was filmed referring to her as a “little girl”.

Tshabangu was blasted online and accused of sexism against the 25-year-old after he suggested she became mayor because she was a girlfriend of a senior party leader.

“It’s regrettable that my remarks came across as sexist,” Tshabangu told ZimLive on Monday. “I apologise for the poor choice of words that I used and thank all those that pointed this issue out to me.”

Chamisa’s ally Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) led the chorus of condemnation after Tshabangu made the remarks in an interview with HSTV, blasting: “This is disgusting misogyny on display here by Mr Tshabangu. His defamatory, sexist remarks go beyond politics. It’s an attack on the right of a young, competent woman to lead and must be condemned by all progressive Zimbabweans.”

Chiwara was elected a councillor in Masvingo in the August 23 general elections but was recalled by Tshabangu, who wrote a letter to the local government minister claiming she had ceased to be a CCC member. Chiwara and her CCC party say Tshabangu is an impostor and has no authority to recall the party’s elected officials.

“I reiterate that Shantiel Chiwara was not procedurally appointed to be a candidate in her ward, nor does she have the requisite experience for such a crucial role as mayor,” Tshabangu insisted.

Tshabangu has recalled over two dozen CCC MPs and senators and over 40 councillors, claiming they were not properly selected as candidates during the party’s candidate selection process.

Chiwara will try to win her Ward 2 seat again in by-elections scheduled for December 9, although Tshabangu has gone to court seeking the disqualification of all recalled CCC councillors and MPs who have filed to stand in the election as CCC candidates. He argues that they cannot stand on the ticket of the party that recalled them.

Source – zimlive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...