Top ex-CIO director dies

A former Security Director in the President’s Office, Beven Murahwa has died. He was 66. Beven Murahwa died this morning after battling diabetes and kidney problems. A family spokesperson, Dr Millicent Mombeshora confirmed the sad news.

“My brother has not been well for sometime, he was having kidney complications and we rushed him to hospital when his health deteriorated here at home and unfortunately he left us this morning,” said Dr Mombeshora.

Family members who spoke to this news crew described the late as a humble character and a role model.

A liberation war fighter, Cde Murahwa, whose Chimurengwa name was Shungu Dzemoyo, was born in 1955 in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province, where he did his primary education.

He joined the armed struggle in 1975 when he crossed the border into Mozambique, before undergoing military training at Morogoro Camp in Tanzania later that year.

He was seconded for various military missions during the war of the liberation and at independence, he was attested into the President’s Office as a security aide. Murahwa would rise through the ranks to become Director Security in 2010.

A year later, the late Cde Murahwa was posted on a foreign mission in Dare Salam, Tanzania.

Having retired on March 2010, Murahwa however continued to serve the organisation on a contract basis until March last year. He is survived by wife, Serah, 3 children and two grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at number 16 Cheshire road in Mt Pleasant, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Murahwa family.

President Mnangagwa describedMurahwa as a brave liberation war hero and wartime member of staff who worked tirelesssy in pursuit of the country’s independence.

He said he worked closely with Murahwa as the inaugural minister of state security and the late former security director was among the founding crop of intelligence officers who launched the president’s department and served the country with loyalty, distinction and honour.

President Mnangagwa also conveyed a message of condolence to the Mpofu family and the Mberengwa community following the death of Mberengwa South legislator, Allum Mpofu early this week. – ZBC