Zimbabwe police quashes First Lady car crash rumour

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has dispelled reports circulating on social media that the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s convoy was involved in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the 2nd of April at the 131 km peg along Harare-Chinhoyi road near Lion’s Den.

In a statement, ZRP National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident, which claimed the life of Sergeant Freddy Chipato, had nothing to do with the First lady’s convoy as the member was on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motor bike while the First Lady’s convoy was on its way from Mhangura.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi says a motorist who was later identified to be a police officer stationed in Harare,

Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro, came driving a Toyotta Altezza on his way to Karoi. In a bid to give way to the clearing party, he pulled off the road but failed and swerved to the right, the Altezza then encroached on to lane of the motorbike which was proceeding in the opposite direction resulting in the collision with the clearing bike which killed Sergeant Chipato after sustaining serious body injuries.

“The ZRP is treating this unfortunate fatal road accident like other accidents and reiterate that it has nothing to do with the First Lady’s envoy,” read the statement.

Assistant Nyathi noted that the law is taking its course against Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro who is now facing culpable homicide charges.