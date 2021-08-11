Senator Rejoice Timire dies

ZANU PF National Assembly Representative for People with disability Senator Rejoice Timire has died.

She was 62.

Family spokesperson Mrs Sithokozile Ndiraya confirmed her death saying Senator Timire succumbed to a Covid 19 related illness this Wednesday at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare, where she had been admitted.

Green Light lnternational Trust Director, Tawanda Makwiramiti expressed shock at the untimely death of Senator Timire describing her as a champion of disability and gender related issues.

Mr Makwiramiti said the late Senator Timire,will be greatly missed for her commitment towards the mainstreaming of disability issues in various sectors.

Born on the 7th of April in 1959 at Musume Hospital,Senator Timire did her primary education at Matedzi Primary before proceeding to Musume Secondary School in Mberengwa District.

She became a business woman in the mid 90s and also pursued studies in Business and Leadership Skills.

In 1998 she was involved in a serious accident in Capetown South Africa and had a spine injury which led her to become wheelchair bound.

Senator Timire, was at the helm of several disability organisations among them the Women Disabled Support Organisation where she was the Executive Director.

She became a board member for Womens Bureau, NASCOH, and WASN.

She was also a member of disabilility board and a former board member for Womens coalition.

She became Senator representing persons with disability in August 2018 a position she held until her sad passing on.

Meanwhile Senator Timire will be laid to rest this Thursday at 11am at Glenforest Cemetery in Harare.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 11422 Hatcliffe, Harare.