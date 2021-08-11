‘Chamisa’s MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today’ – Moyo

Zimbabwe’s exiled former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, says the Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change has been the target of heavy infiltration ever since.

Moyo was responding to a Tweet by Glen Sungano Mpani who had said, “Reality is growing number of Zimbabweans genuinely seeking change want out /can’t join ZANU PF for obvious reasons.The same people find MDC Chamisa disorganized, intolerant, immature & not strategic in its politics. They are aware it’s suicide to be independent or form a party.”

“To say the MDC-A is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today would be the understatement of the century,” said Moyo.

Moyo alleges that a glaring weakness of the MDC Alliance is that it is Harare-centric; yet Zimbabwe is not Harare and Harare is not Zimbabwe.

