SA Bank set to seize James Makamba’s mansion in South Africa

SOUTH African report says that James Makamba is on the brink of losing his property is South Africa following his failure to service a loan to Absa Bank. Makamba reportedly owes Absa, $4.5 million used for a mortgage, car payments and credit cards.

Makamba returned from self-imposed exile in South Africa 13 years recently. Yesterday, he disclosed that he fled after former President Robert Mugabe threatened to kill him on suspicion of having an affair with former First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

More: Sunday Times