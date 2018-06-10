Chamisa says there is no way Grace Mugabe can become his deputy

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says there is no way former First Lady Grace Mugabe can become his deputy.

“Whoever wants to join us is welcome, our bus doesn’t get full but there is no way one can join a church and become a deacon the same day,” he was quoted by the Standard as saying.

Reports about Grace Mugabe aiming to become vice-president of the MDC Alliance surfaced on Friday after the National Patriotic Front split with one group led by Eunice Sandi Moyo and party spokesman Jealousy Mawarire saying they had fired founding president Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Mutinhiri retaliated by firing Mawarire and his group saying there was no way he could be fired from a party he founded.

The split is allegedly centred around the question of joining the MDC Alliance to form a grand coalition.

Mutinhiri is against joining the Alliance.

Alliance spokesman Welshman Ncube was quoted as saying there was no way the Alliance could be associated with Mugabe’s rule.

“We do not know the extent to which Robert Mugabe is or is not behind the NPF,” Ncube was quoted by the Standard as saying. “We read in the press that he might be the godfather or the motivator. We have no desire whatsoever to be associated with the terrible rule of Robert Mugabe.”

Mawarire said Grace Mugabe was not a member of the NPF.

Jonathan Moyo who is pushing for a grand national union behind Chamisa said military intelligence was behind the chaos currently rocking the NPF.

“The #JuntaPF propaganda is now kaput. Even EDiots know it would be easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for the former first lady to hold office in the @MDCAllianceZW!” he tweeted.