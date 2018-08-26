Regional leaders promise to upscale relations with Zimbabwe

HARARE – Dignitaries who graced President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony today have pledged to take relations between their respective countries with Zimbabwe to greater heights.

After the formalities of the swearing in held at the National Sports Stadium, high level dignitaries who included heads of state and government, vice presidents, special envoys, senior government officials and invited guests attended a luncheon hosted by the President and First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

Soon after the luncheon, the dignitaries held separate bilateral talks with President Mnangagwa.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana said the relations between the two countries, which were upgraded to a Bi-National Commission (BNC) level when President Mnangagwa took office last year, are poised for further improvement.

A special envoy from President Xi Jinping of China, Ms Su Hui, who is the Vice President of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, spoke of the great anticipation from both countries that relations will be up-scaled under President Mnangagwa’s leadership in Zimbabwe.

Special envoys from Kenya and Algeria, Mr Kenneth Makelo Lusaka and Mr Abdelkader Messahel respectively expressed satisfaction with the way the democratic processes unfolded in Zimbabwe.

Other heads of state and government who held bilateral talks with President Mnangagwa include President Edgar Lungu of Zambia, President Joseph Kabila of the DRC, former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete and Vice President of Sudan, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, who said his president Omar al-Bashir sent his congratulatory message and wished Zimbabwe well.

After the courtesy calls, invited guests also wanted to meet the President on a one on one basis, but after a hectic day, Cde Mnangagwa had to briefly address them as a group.

President Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra is expected to attract investment and move the country forward after years of stagnation.