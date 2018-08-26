MDC Alliance Launches Campaign To Raise Money For Legal Costs

MDC Alliance has launched the “i donate to protect our vote” campaign to raise money to pay for legal costs for its case at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) and for legal costs from the petition which was dismissed by the Constitutional Court last Friday.

In a Facebook post, MDC National Deputy Treasurer Chalton Hwende said people can send their donations to EcoCash merchant code 204861 or make their donations online at gofundme.com. Hwende’s post reads:

“i donate to protect our vote” The 2.6 million people that voted for #Chamisa have been challenged by an order of costs by the Constitutional Court. They will NEVER break our spirit! The MDC kindly requests for donations by all #development & #peace loving Zimbabweans to support its costs in the #Concourt case & at the African Commission! Send Ecocash merchant Code 204861(registered as NC Trust) or Deposit your donations into the following details: https://www.gofundme.com/zimbabwe-defends-vote-legal-costs?member=659394