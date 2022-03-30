Prof. Jonathan Moyo response on reports he is rejoining ZANU PF

Exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has refuted reports that he might be rejoining the ruling party ZANU PF as reported by the former Chivi legislator Killer Zivhu on Twitter on Tuesday.

Moyo said he owned his freedom of speech and association.

“Nhai @killerzivhu1, zvinenge zvafamba sei mumsoro wako kuti utwite tunyaya twemangamanga twakadai so? If you want to be credible and believable, stay away from tweeting nonsense about me. I own my freedoms of association and speech, nobody else will exercise these rights for me!” Moyo tweeted on Wednesday.