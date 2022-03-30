Prof. Jonathan Moyo response on reports he is rejoining ZANU PF

Exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has refuted reports that he might be rejoining the ruling party ZANU PF as reported by the former Chivi legislator Killer Zivhu on Twitter on Tuesday.
Moyo said he owned his freedom of speech and association.
“Nhai @killerzivhu1, zvinenge zvafamba sei mumsoro wako kuti utwite tunyaya twemangamanga twakadai so? If you want to be credible and believable, stay away from tweeting nonsense about me. I own my freedoms of association and speech, nobody else will exercise these rights for me!” Moyo tweeted on Wednesday.
Agree with me Prof, kuti kana iriyo platform isingadi protocol kuti message isvike, I have to use it
— Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) March 29, 2022
On Tuesday Zivhu had said he has it on good authority that the fomer G40 Kingpin including Saviour Kasukuwere, Mandi Chimene and walter Mzembi were rejoining the revolutionary party.
“Jonso, Kasukuwere, Muzembi, Chimene, and the rest to join Zanu pf soon, I don’t keep secrets dzinechokuita ne Nyika. Because I want a better Zimbabwe ndichirikurarama, that’s the reason I always.” Zivhu had said.
Moyo was expelled from the party by the new dispensation after the coup that ended 37 years of the late Presidnet Robert Mugabe’s rule.