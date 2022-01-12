Pastor Passion Java to meet Cyril Ramaphosa

Writing on social media, Java said:
On my way to meet His Excellency President @cyrilramaphosa in South Africa to discuss possible opportunities for me to engage South African youths for entrepreneurship support. Also in 2022 I will empower and bless Tanzanians and Zimbabweans with money & advice to start business. Africa are you ready?
Java added that he has purchased a private jet to enable him to travel to Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania.
“Did a lot of travelling last year and I was so inspired by the entrepreneurship spirit all over Africa. I just bought a new jet so that I can be in different places quicker and empower youths in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania.”
Java is popular for throwing expensive parties and donating food stuffs wherever he goes.