Pastor Passion Java to meet Cyril Ramaphosa

Controversial clergyman Passion Java has announced that he will be meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss how he can support the youths of South Africa with entrepreneurship opportunities.

Writing on social media, Java said:

On my way to meet His Excellency President @cyrilramaphosa in South Africa to discuss possible opportunities for me to engage South African youths for entrepreneurship support. Also in 2022 I will empower and bless Tanzanians and Zimbabweans with money & advice to start business. Africa are you ready?



Java added that he has purchased a private jet to enable him to travel to Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania.

“Did a lot of travelling last year and I was so inspired by the entrepreneurship spirit all over Africa. I just bought a new jet so that I can be in different places quicker and empower youths in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania.”

Java is popular for throwing expensive parties and donating food stuffs wherever he goes.