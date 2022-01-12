MDC-T to participate as MDC Alliance at by-elections

THE opposition, MDC-T will participate in the by-elections set for March 26 under the MDC Alliance banner.

Briefing Journalists in Harare this Wednesday, MDC-T President, Senator Douglas Mwonzora confirmed that his party will contest the by-elections set for March 26 this year.

“The party decided to contest. We are confident the candidate selection will be completed. For the avoidance of doubt, we are going to contest as MDC Alliance, we have already started submitting candidates for this election, we are approaching it and confident we will prevail in these elections. Political parties participating in these by-elections must take us seriously, as we want to win,” said Senator Mwonzora.

Senator Mwonzora also believes in dialogue to meet the needs of Zimbabweans, saying it has been proved before.

“Dialogue is the way to go in the country’s politics, it was proved at Lancaster House and ushered independence, it was also proved in 2008, this is why we always meet with President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa. Our discussions are cordial and gave us hope that we have made progress.”

Zimbabwe is heading for the polls on the 26th of March this year to fill vacant posts in parliament and local authorities.